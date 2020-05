Britney Spears pubblica “Mood Ring”: “È una sorpresa per i fan, spero vi piaccia” (AUDIO)

View this post on Instagram

Repurposed this since we didn’t use it: You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go 💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️!!!! What was requested next is out now ✨🙊🙊💕🌸💍😉 ….. I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud 💋💋💋 !!!!